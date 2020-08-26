City of New Orleans files lawsuit against Hard Rock developers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans said it is suing the owners of the Hard Rock construction project.

According to the city, the lawsuit named the building owners, their partners and the contractors.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell said they bear the moral and legal obligation to accept responsibility for the horrific tragedy, and she adds this lawsuit further seeks to hold them accountable.

Three workers died in the partial collapse of the building last October. Crews removed the remains of the final victim about a week ago.

“As you heard me say to the entire City last week: We will continue to hold the building’s ownership accountable and stand with our families to seek justice. This lawsuit is a step towards doing just that,” said Cantrell. “Our City was harmed. Our people were killed. No amount of delay or denial or excuses can change that fact — and we will not allow those responsible to evade responsibility for the damages they have caused to our City.”

City personnel, led by New Orleans Fire Department Supt. Tim McConnell, have worked diligently to address physical injury to people and property in the area, and to assure, as much as possible, that no further injury occurs, the city said.

The Hard Rock building collapse not only damaged City property, including streets and infrastructure, but it has also required the City to divert and expend tremendous public resources for work necessary to respond to the collapse and its horrific consequences at a cost of at least $12.3 million to taxpayers, according to the lawsuit.

The city said the collapse shut down a vital area for business in downtown New Orleans.

WVUE has reached out to the project owners, but we have not received a comment yet.

