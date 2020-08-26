Evacuee shelter registration at Rapides Parish Coliseum

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - If you need help finding shelter from Hurricane Laura, you can visit the Rapides Parish Coliseum on Highway 28 West. To limit the spread of coronavirus in congregant shelter settings the state rented the coliseum as a registration point for evacuees to request hotels for shelter until they run out.

There was no COVID-19 testing available. DCFS said roughly 900 rooms are available and the Rapides Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness will say when registration stops.

The American Red Cross was there to assist with canteen efforts. A volunteer said they are standing by ready to help people. Jim Harms, a Red Cross volunteer explained how Red Cross assistance is available for everyone in need.

“Everybody affected will come into here they will see the DCFS people and they will get processed through them and they will be given a hotel location for them to go to get out of the storm until everything passes and they’re able to go back home,” Harms said. “My understanding at this time is everything is booked here in Alexandria. And so people are being sent to Shreveport for their lodging at this time.”

Harms explained If lodging reaches capacity then DCFS, state and local offices of emergency management, and Red Cross will determine if the coliseum will turn into a shelter at that point.

A reminder that the LSUA mega-shelter will only be used in the most extreme circumstances.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.