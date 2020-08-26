Advertisement

Evacuees arrive in Northeast Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Laura

Hotels are filling up around the twin cities as Hurricane Laura makes landfall
By Perry Robinson
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Leaders in Monroe, West Monroe and Ouachita Parish are not waiting until Hurricane Laura makes landfall to make preparations.

“If the word is given, we’ll be ready,” said Friday Ellis.

In a press conference Tuesday, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis, West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell, Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Shane Smiley and United Way of Northeast Louisiana President Janet Durden addressed their plans for the incoming storms.

Officials will not open any local shelters due to COVID-19 concerns, and don’t expect residents to require any disaster needs.

Since going to a shelter isn’t an option, hotels are quickly filling up.

One South Louisiana family we spoke with say their fear of a possible repeat of past disasters led them to pack up their things and leave town.

“Evacuating is nothing unusual for us. We’ve been doing this my entire life,” said Brandi Bell.

Bell, her mom and two kids took the trip to West Monroe from Bell City in Calcasieu Parish and Lacassine in Jefferson Davis Parish to avoid the storm.

She says her experience with losing everything to Hurricane Rita in 2005 and again to Hurricane Ike in 2008 made her decision to evacuate an easy one.

“We went through it with Ike. Out of our family we lost about 13 homes,” said Bell. “When you lose things twice, you have a whole different perspective. When they say voluntary evacuation you think oh OK, but when they say mandatory evacuation, you go.”

For now, they’ll call the Hampton Inn home for the next few days as they wait to see the possible destruction Laura will bring as it makes landfall.

“You have to make those types of hard decisions and do what’s best for your family. Everybody has their own way of thinking but pretty much when you live through what we’ve lived through with Rita and Ike you kind of make an executive decision early and get out while you can,” said Bell.

If you know someone that needs storm assistance, they can call 211 for more information.

Copyright 2020 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NSU will close at noon Wednesday, remain closed through Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Northwestern State University will close at noon Wednesday, Aug. 26, in advance of Hurricane Laura.

News

President Trump amends emergency declarations for La., Texas ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Spencer Chrisman
President Donald Trump has now amended the emergency declarations for both Texas and Louisiana ahead of the landfall of Hurricane Laura.

News

Preparing for hurricanes during a pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
In a time of need, we reach out to those we trust for help and shelter but virus concerns remain, making it more challenging for families to help during hurricane season.

Weather

Your local tropical weather resource blog

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
Check here for all your local information concerning the severe weather and impacts on Central Louisiana.

Latest News

News

Over 1,800 workers ready to respond to Hurricane Laura

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Cleco
Cleco is preparing for the storms.

State

Natchitoches encourages preparation for Hurricane Laura

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
The City of Natchitoches would like to notify its citizens of the impending threat of severe weather due to Hurricane Laura.

News

Pineville mayor discusses Laura preparations

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields about how the city is preparing for incoming weather.

News

Vernon Parish sheriff breaks down storm prep

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft about preparations in the parish concerning Hurricane Laura.

News

Cleco line crews preparing for severe weather

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Before severe weather strikes, Cleco wants to make sure everyone in Central Louisiana is prepared for power outages over the next several days.

News

Cleco preparing for storms

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Cleco is preparing now for the threat of power outages over the next few days.