Food distribution postponed Thursday at Food Bank of Central Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In anticipation of Hurricane Laura, all food distributions at the Central Louisiana Food Bank will be postponed on Thursday and the food bank will be closed.

However, Executive Director Jayne Wright-Velez tells KALB all food bank facilities have generators so frozen food will remain safe.

In anticipation of severe weather, officials are checking food inventory, sending shipments to local agencies and getting all food distributions done at the food bank Wednesday.

If you’re scheduled to receive food Thursday at Pleasant Hill or Zwolle, that distribution has been rescheduled for September 2. If you’re scheduled to receive food Friday at Rosepine or Slagle, that distribution has been rescheduled for September 9.

Wright-Velez says safety is their number one priority and adds they’ll continue to support those in need of food right here in Central Louisiana.

“We’ve been working in disaster mode since COVID-19 really hit everything in March and the shut-downs began so the food bank’s been in disaster mode for several months now. So a storm just means okay, we’ll amp it up another notch because we’ve been operating at heightened levels since then and trying to meet all the needs.”

Wright-Velez tells us the food bank needs volunteers at this time. If you’re interested in helping, you can call the food bank directly at 318-445-2773.

They hope to reopen the food bank on Friday.

