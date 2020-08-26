Advertisement

Food distribution postponed Thursday at Food Bank of Central Louisiana

Hope to reopen Friday
(KALB)
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In anticipation of Hurricane Laura, all food distributions at the Central Louisiana Food Bank will be postponed on Thursday and the food bank will be closed.

However, Executive Director Jayne Wright-Velez tells KALB all food bank facilities have generators so frozen food will remain safe.

In anticipation of severe weather, officials are checking food inventory, sending shipments to local agencies and getting all food distributions done at the food bank Wednesday.

If you’re scheduled to receive food Thursday at Pleasant Hill or Zwolle, that distribution has been rescheduled for September 2. If you’re scheduled to receive food Friday at Rosepine or Slagle, that distribution has been rescheduled for September 9.

Wright-Velez says safety is their number one priority and adds they’ll continue to support those in need of food right here in Central Louisiana.

“We’ve been working in disaster mode since COVID-19 really hit everything in March and the shut-downs began so the food bank’s been in disaster mode for several months now. So a storm just means okay, we’ll amp it up another notch because we’ve been operating at heightened levels since then and trying to meet all the needs.”

Jayne Wright-Velez, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Central Louisiana

Wright-Velez tells us the food bank needs volunteers at this time. If you’re interested in helping, you can call the food bank directly at 318-445-2773.

They hope to reopen the food bank on Friday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cleco customers encouraged to make final storm preparations, take shelter ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Cleco
According to weather experts, Laura will make landfall later tonight into early Thursday morning.

News

Marksville mayor discusses storm prep

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Marksville mayor John Lemoine about how the city is preparing for the coming storm.

News

Evacuee shelter registration at Rapides Parish Coliseum

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
If you need help finding shelter from Hurricane Laura, you can visit the Rapides Parish Coliseum on Highway 28 West.

News

Interview: RPPJ President Craig Smith addresses courthouse changes

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
Rapides Parish Police Jury President Craig Smith talks hurricane preps and courthouse adjustments.

Latest News

Weather

Your Hurricane Laura resource blog

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB Staff
Check here for all your local information concerning the severe weather and impacts on Central Louisiana.

News

Evacuee shelter registration at Rapides Parish Coliseum

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
If you need help finding shelter from Hurricane Laura, you can visit the Rapides Parish Coliseum on Highway 28 West.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

VOD Recordings

Richard Ray

Updated: 3 hours ago
Health and Wellness Consultant, Richard Ray, previews the Omega Psi Phi Covid-19 Zoom Symposium.

VOD Recordings

Stephanie Wagner

Updated: 3 hours ago
Stephanie Wagner with the American Red Cross with an update as they prepare for Hurricane Laura.

VOD Recordings

Sonya Wiley-Gremillion

Updated: 3 hours ago
Executive Director, Sonya Wiley-Gremillion with the Rapides Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness warns everyone to take Hurricane Laura seriously.