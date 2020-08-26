Advertisement

John Lennon’s killer denied parole for an 11th time

People walk by the entrance to the Dakota Apartments, in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, where John Lennon was shot by Mark Chapman in 1980.
People walk by the entrance to the Dakota Apartments, in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, where John Lennon was shot by Mark Chapman in 1980.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The man who gunned down John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment in 1980 was denied parole for an 11th time, state corrections officials said Wednesday.

Mark David Chapman was denied after being interviewed by a parole board Aug. 19, according to corrections officials. Chapman, 65, is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at Wende Correctional Facility, east of Buffalo.

Chapman shot and killed the former Beatle on the night of Dec. 8, 1980, hours after Lennon autographed an album for him. He has said previously that he feels "more and more shame" every year for the crime.

"I was too far in," Chapman told a parole board in 2018. "I do remember having the thought of, 'Hey, you have got the album now. Look at this, he signed it, just go home.' But there was no way I was just going to go home."

Chapman’s next parole hearing is scheduled for August 2022.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Your local tropical weather resource blog

Updated: moments ago
|
By KALB Staff
Check here for all your local information concerning the severe weather and impacts on Central Louisiana.

Coronavirus

Moscow announces advanced trials for new COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The mayor of Moscow invited residents Wednesday to join trials of a coronavirus vaccine that Russia approved for use earlier this month in what officials described as a breakthrough on par with the Soviet Union’s launch of the world’s first satellite in 1957.

Coronavirus

Officials change virus testing advice, bewildering experts

Updated: 17 minutes ago
U.S. health officials have sparked a wave of confusion after posting guidelines that coronavirus testing is not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people.

National

17-year-old arrested in killing of 2 people in Kenosha

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha in a possible vigilante attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

National

Laura strengthens into ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Laura rapidly gained strength Wednesday, growing into a menacing Category 4 hurricane with the potential for a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.

Latest News

National Politics

Bundy arrested at Idaho Statehouse for second time in 2 days

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested Wednesday for the second time in two days at the Idaho Statehouse.

News

Evacuee shelter registration at Rapides Parish Coliseum

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
If you need help finding shelter from Hurricane Laura, you can visit the Rapides Parish Coliseum on Highway 28 West.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

VOD Recordings

Richard Ray

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Health and Wellness Consultant, Richard Ray, previews the Omega Psi Phi Covid-19 Zoom Symposium.

VOD Recordings

Stephanie Wagner

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Stephanie Wagner with the American Red Cross with an update as they prepare for Hurricane Laura.

VOD Recordings

Sonya Wiley-Gremillion

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Executive Director, Sonya Wiley-Gremillion with the Rapides Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness warns everyone to take Hurricane Laura seriously.