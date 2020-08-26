Advertisement

Lawmakers weigh in on hurricane response

Hurricane Laura, fed by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm.
Hurricane Laura, fed by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm.(Source: NOAA)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - Hurricane Laura is strengthening over the Gulf Coast and authorities are encouraging coastal residents of Texas and Louisiana to evacuate.

Gray Television’s Washington DC News Bureau spoke with Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) about the federal and local response to the developing storm.

Sen. Cornyn has been in office during several other natural disasters, including both hurricanes Harvey and Katrina. Cornyn says he has confidence in local leaders to prepare and handle the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

“We are blessed in Texas with some outstanding leaders, starting at the local level, who have a lot of practice dealing with these natural disasters,” said Cornyn. “They know what to do.”

In Louisiana, Rep. Clay Higgins says he has been in touch local officials and experts in water drainage and management.

He says he believes the state is now in the best possible position to endure a heavy rain event, adding that Louisiana is ready for Laura in “every conceivable way.”

“We are communicating and prepared for this incoming storm. It’s going to be a hit though,” said Higgins. “The best thing we can do is be calm, prepared, and ready to move into rescue operations.”

President Trump has issued emergency decelerations for both Texas and Louisiana.

Laura closed in on the U.S. after killing nearly two dozen people on the island of Hispaniola, including 20 in Haiti and three in the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power and caused intense flooding.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Computer pioneer Arnold Spielberg, Steven’s dad, dies at 103

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Arnold Spielberg, father of director Steven Spielberg and a pioneering computer engineer, has died.

News

Cleco customers encouraged to make final storm preparations, take shelter ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Cleco
According to weather experts, Laura will make landfall later tonight into early Thursday morning.

News

Marksville mayor discusses storm prep

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Marksville mayor John Lemoine about how the city is preparing for the coming storm.

News

Evacuee shelter registration at Rapides Parish Coliseum

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
If you need help finding shelter from Hurricane Laura, you can visit the Rapides Parish Coliseum on Highway 28 West.

News

Interview: RPPJ President Craig Smith addresses courthouse changes

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
Rapides Parish Police Jury President Craig Smith talks hurricane preps and courthouse adjustments.

Latest News

National Politics

US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. officials say they have no intelligence to suggest that foreign countries are working to undermine mail-in voting.

National

Live: Coverage of Hurricane Laura from Lake Charles, LA.

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Live: Coverage of Hurricane Laura from Lake Charles, LA.

National

Oil industry shuts platforms, rigs, refineries before storm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
More than half of U.S. refining capacity is built along the Gulf Coast, where the storm is heading.

News

Food distribution postponed Thursday at Food Bank of Central Louisiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
In anticipation of Hurricane Laura, all food distributions at the Central Louisiana Food Bank will be postponed on Thursday and the food bank will be closed.

National

Evacuations lifted near California fires, some go home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The fires, which started as clusters of lightning-sparked blazes last week, slowed down at lower altitudes as a morning marine layer brought cooler temperatures and higher humidity.

Weather

Your Hurricane Laura resource blog

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB Staff
Check here for all your local information concerning the severe weather and impacts on Central Louisiana.