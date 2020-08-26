Lt. Gov. Nungesser calls for La. residents to volunteer with disaster recovery with Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is asking Louisiana residents to step up and lend a hand to their neighbors with disaster recovery efforts in the days and weeks after Hurricane Laura makes landfall.

“We anticipate extensive damage throughout much of Louisiana in the path of Hurricane Laura and I’m encouraging everyone to either volunteer their time or make a donation to assist in recovery efforts. If ever there was a time for us to be there for our neighbors and show the world we are Louisiana Strong, this is it,” Lt. Gov. Nungesser said. “This response and recovery will be especially challenging due to the pandemic, so it will be critical for everyone to continue following all safety precautions and recommendations.”

Nungesser says, once Hurricane Laura passes and rescue operations have ended, volunteers will be needed almost immediately. He also says people can volunteer safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interested volunteers can see current disaster recovery needs, search volunteer opportunities with disaster response organizations, and find ways to donate to the relief efforts on the Volunteer Louisiana website by clicking here.

Volunteer Louisiana will continue to update opportunities as they become available. Non-profit and faith-based organizations in need of volunteers can contact VolunteerLouisiana@crt.la.gov to list their opportunities.

Volunteer Louisiana, located in the Office of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, manages 16 AmeriCorps State programs, promotes volunteerism, and coordinates spontaneous, unaffiliated volunteers in times of disaster. It is supported by grants from the Corporation for National and Community Service.

