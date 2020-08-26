Advertisement

Menard adds a new locker room and new gear to their fresh start in 2020

Charles rebuilds locker room, and supplies new gear for the Menard football program
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Aug. 26, 2020
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The Menard Eagles named former Lousiana College Head Coach, Justin Charles, in January. Now, he’s already making new changes: he rebuilt the locker room from the ground up, and the Eagles will be rocking new gear.

“All the lockers were all wooden, rusty, and broken down.,” senior Eddie Roberts said, “The air vent didn’t even work sometimes.”

“At my old age, we say ‘you have to have a little swag about yourself,‘” head coach Justin Charles said. “It was only right to have us wearing new drip this season.”

The new touches have also helped with more fundamentals within the game.

“It helps with discipline,” Charles said. “When the kids come in, they make sure their shoes are in the right place, dressed a certain way and act a certain way. Those things have really helped, and it will eventually transfer onto the field.”

“Everything has changed with Coach Charles coming in,” senior Javarus Fisher said. “We have a new locker room, however, it’s given us more pride because we feel better about this program. On the field, everything we do is different. We’re getting after it more and more every day.”

