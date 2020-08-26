Advertisement

NSU will close at noon Wednesday, remain closed through Monday

NSU Official Seal
NSU Official Seal(KALB)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:15 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Northwestern State University will close at noon Wednesday, Aug. 26 in advance of Hurricane Laura, which is predicted to make landfall on the Texas and south Louisiana coasts late Wednesday or early Thursday and is expected to impact large portions of Louisiana and east Texas.

Classes scheduled from noon Wednesday through Friday will be cancelled, and all offices on campuses in Natchitoches, Alexandria, Leesville and Shreveport will be closed during that period.

“The decision to cancel classes, close offices and suspend operations except for essential personnel and services was made to help assure the safety of students, faculty and staff and others served by the university,” said NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio. “We encourage students and others to exercise extreme caution during this weather emergency, especially if they travel, and to observe safety guidelines issued by the National Weather Service and other agencies.”

Beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, all entry gates to the Natchitoches campus will be closed until weather permits, according to University Police. Those who want to enter campus must enter through the Caspari Street entrance. Identification will be required for entry onto campus as NSU Police personnel will be manning the guard shack.

Iberville Dining Hall will remain open through the weekend for students who choose to remain on campus. Iberville hours on Wednesday through Friday will be 7-10 a.m. for breakfast, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for lunch and 4:30-6:30 p.m. for dinner. Iberville hours for Saturday and Sunday will be 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. for brunch and 4:30-6:30 p.m. for dinner.

Chick-fil-A will be open 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, closed Thursday and open from 10:30-6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Steak ‘N Shake will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, closed Thursday and open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Café DeMon will be open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, closed Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Vic’s will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed through Sunday.

The C Store will be open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, closed Thursday and reopen from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, closed Saturday and open from 4:30-9 p.m. Sunday.

Essential NSU personnel will remain on call.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

President Trump amends emergency declarations for La., Texas ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Chrisman
President Donald Trump has now amended the emergency declarations for both Texas and Louisiana ahead of the landfall of Hurricane Laura.

News

Preparing for hurricanes during a pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
In a time of need, we reach out to those we trust for help and shelter but virus concerns remain, making it more challenging for families to help during hurricane season.

Weather

Your local tropical weather resource blog

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
Check here for all your local information concerning the severe weather and impacts on Central Louisiana.

News

Over 1,800 workers ready to respond to Hurricane Laura

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cleco
Cleco is preparing for the storms.

Latest News

State

Natchitoches encourages preparation for Hurricane Laura

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
The City of Natchitoches would like to notify its citizens of the impending threat of severe weather due to Hurricane Laura.

News

Pineville mayor discusses Laura preparations

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields about how the city is preparing for incoming weather.

News

Vernon Parish sheriff breaks down storm prep

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft about preparations in the parish concerning Hurricane Laura.

News

Cleco line crews preparing for severe weather

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Before severe weather strikes, Cleco wants to make sure everyone in Central Louisiana is prepared for power outages over the next several days.

News

Cleco preparing for storms

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Cleco is preparing now for the threat of power outages over the next few days.

News

Cenla preps for Hurricane Laura as storm continues strengthening

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Cenla residents spent Tuesday getting ready for Hurricane Laura.