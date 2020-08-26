NSU will close at noon Wednesday, remain closed through Monday

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Northwestern State University will close at noon Wednesday, Aug. 26 in advance of Hurricane Laura, which is predicted to make landfall on the Texas and south Louisiana coasts late Wednesday or early Thursday and is expected to impact large portions of Louisiana and east Texas.

Classes scheduled from noon Wednesday through Friday will be cancelled, and all offices on campuses in Natchitoches, Alexandria, Leesville and Shreveport will be closed during that period.

“The decision to cancel classes, close offices and suspend operations except for essential personnel and services was made to help assure the safety of students, faculty and staff and others served by the university,” said NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio. “We encourage students and others to exercise extreme caution during this weather emergency, especially if they travel, and to observe safety guidelines issued by the National Weather Service and other agencies.”

Beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, all entry gates to the Natchitoches campus will be closed until weather permits, according to University Police. Those who want to enter campus must enter through the Caspari Street entrance. Identification will be required for entry onto campus as NSU Police personnel will be manning the guard shack.

Iberville Dining Hall will remain open through the weekend for students who choose to remain on campus. Iberville hours on Wednesday through Friday will be 7-10 a.m. for breakfast, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for lunch and 4:30-6:30 p.m. for dinner. Iberville hours for Saturday and Sunday will be 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. for brunch and 4:30-6:30 p.m. for dinner.

Chick-fil-A will be open 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, closed Thursday and open from 10:30-6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Steak ‘N Shake will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, closed Thursday and open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Café DeMon will be open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, closed Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Vic’s will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed through Sunday.

The C Store will be open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, closed Thursday and reopen from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, closed Saturday and open from 4:30-9 p.m. Sunday.

Essential NSU personnel will remain on call.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.