President Trump amends emergency declarations for La., Texas ahead of Hurricane Laura

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:57 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WAFB) - President Donald Trump has now amended the emergency declarations for both Texas and Louisiana ahead of the landfall of Hurricane Laura.

The action expands the declarations to cover emergency protective response actions that state, local, and tribal governments can take in areas affected by Laura and Marco. The declarations cover actions taken beginning Aug. 22 forward.

The following Louisiana parishes are included in the declaration and are eligible for reimbursement for eligible emergency protective measures (Category B). These parishes were previously limited to direct federal assistance, and reimbursement for mass care, including evacuation and shelter support.

Acadia

Allen

Ascension

Assumption

Beauregard

Calcasieu

Cameron

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Evangeline

Iberia

Iberville

Jefferson

Jefferson Davis

Lafayette

Lafourche

Livingston

Orleans

Plaquemines

Pointe Coupee

St. Bernard

St. Charles

St. Helena

St. James

St. John the Baptist

St. Landry

St. Martin

St. Mary

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Terrebonne

Vermilion

Washington

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

The president’s actions allow FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts.

On Friday, Aug. 21, Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency and on Saturday, Aug. 22, he requested federal emergency declaration ahead of the storms.

“I would like to thank President Trump for his quick approval of federal assistance for Louisiana and for pre-positioning FEMA assets and other federal support for our state during this unprecedented weather event,” Gov. Edwards said. “We’ve never seen two hurricanes hitting the same state back to back within 48 hours, as is anticipated in the coming days in Louisiana. At the same time, we are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, which makes the prospect of evacuations, search and rescue and mass sheltering complicated and difficult. We will work alongside our federal and local partners to manage this unique and challenging group of disasters.”

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall in southwest Louisiana sometime late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as a major Category 3 storm.

