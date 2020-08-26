President Trump amends emergency declarations for La., Texas ahead of Hurricane Laura
(WAFB) - President Donald Trump has now amended the emergency declarations for both Texas and Louisiana ahead of the landfall of Hurricane Laura.
The action expands the declarations to cover emergency protective response actions that state, local, and tribal governments can take in areas affected by Laura and Marco. The declarations cover actions taken beginning Aug. 22 forward.
The following Louisiana parishes are included in the declaration and are eligible for reimbursement for eligible emergency protective measures (Category B). These parishes were previously limited to direct federal assistance, and reimbursement for mass care, including evacuation and shelter support.
Acadia
Allen
Ascension
Assumption
Beauregard
Calcasieu
Cameron
East Baton Rouge
East Feliciana
Evangeline
Iberia
Iberville
Jefferson
Jefferson Davis
Lafayette
Lafourche
Livingston
Orleans
Plaquemines
Pointe Coupee
St. Bernard
St. Charles
St. Helena
St. James
St. John the Baptist
St. Landry
St. Martin
St. Mary
St. Tammany
Tangipahoa
Terrebonne
Vermilion
Washington
West Baton Rouge
West Feliciana
The president’s actions allow FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts.
On Friday, Aug. 21, Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency and on Saturday, Aug. 22, he requested federal emergency declaration ahead of the storms.
“I would like to thank President Trump for his quick approval of federal assistance for Louisiana and for pre-positioning FEMA assets and other federal support for our state during this unprecedented weather event,” Gov. Edwards said. “We’ve never seen two hurricanes hitting the same state back to back within 48 hours, as is anticipated in the coming days in Louisiana. At the same time, we are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, which makes the prospect of evacuations, search and rescue and mass sheltering complicated and difficult. We will work alongside our federal and local partners to manage this unique and challenging group of disasters.”
Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall in southwest Louisiana sometime late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as a major Category 3 storm.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.