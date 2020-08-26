Advertisement

REPORT: Will Wade arranged for or offered payments to potential recruits

LSU basketball head coach Will Wade (Source: NBC 12 from Josh Auzenne)
LSU basketball head coach Will Wade (Source: NBC 12 from Josh Auzenne)(WDBJ)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - ESPN’s Mark Schlabach reported documents obtained by the network show the NCAA saying LSU men’s basketball head coach Will Wade either arranged for or offered “impermissible payments” to potential recruits or others around them.

The report stated the documents say the NCAA’s enforcement staff received information that Wade “arranged for, offered and/or provided impermissible payments, including cash payments, to at least 11 men’s basketball prospective student-athletes, their family members, individuals associated with the prospects, and/or nonscholastic coaches in exchange for the prospects’ enrollment at LSU.”

The report added NCAA vice president of enforcement Jonathan Duncan wrote in a July 15 letter that the case satisfies at least five of the seven factors for referring the case to the IARP.

“Many of those factors are triggered by the actions of Will Wade, head men’s basketball coach at Louisiana State University,” Duncan wrote. “Some of his underlying actions gave rise to this case and his tactics during the investigation have delayed resolution dramatically. He is employed in a leadership position at LSU, yet the institution has been unable to secure his full cooperation and is accountable for his behavior.”

According to the report, in response to an open records request from ESPN, LSU officials said in February that the university had not received a notice of inquiry or notice of allegations from the NCAA.

The FBI recorded a conversation between LSU head coach Will Wade and ‘recruiting middleman’ Christian Dawkins, according to a report by Yahoo.com released March 7, 2019.

The report stated on the call, Wade was frustrated with Dawkins because a recruit had yet to accept an ‘offer’:

“I was thinking last night on this Smart thing,” Wade said. “I’ll be honest with you, I’m [expletive] tired of dealing with the thing. Like I’m just [expletive] sick of dealing with the [expletive]. Like, this should not be that [expletive] complicated.”

Dawkins had been on several FBI wiretaps between the spring and summer of 2017.

He received a six-month sentence for his part in a pay-to-play scandal.

LSU announced the next day that Wade had been suspended indefinitely.

Wade was then reinstated on April 14.

