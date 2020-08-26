Southwest Louisiana man creates hay bale barrier to protect home from Hurricane Laura.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Before hitting the road or hunkering down, many people spent the day outfitting their homes to withstand the storm.

All through Calcasieu and Cameron Parish people used sandbags to block doors and plywood on the windows, but one house stands out with non-traditional storm protection.

“We are just going to bunker down behind my hay and keep the generator going and we have plenty food and beer,” said Richard Faulk of Grand Lake.

That’s right, he said ‘hay.’ Faulk plans to combat Hurricane Laura with a 3-bale tall barrier.

“I needed to do something with some hay I just cut and bailed. I said well, I’m not boarding up windows so I just started,” explained Faulk. “I was bored and I just threw everything in the backyard and started stacking it.”

Not long after his plan took shape, his neighbors began to notice.

“People started videoing it and sending it to me and I don’t know, it just got some laughs.”

Faulk estimates each bale of hay weighs about 1,500 pounds. In addition, he’s using heavy machinery to help hold up the walls.

“I just wanted to try something different, and either it’s going to be a good thing or it’s going to be real bad for me.”

Now a neighborhood celebrity, Faulk is feeling the pressure for his plan to work.

“It’s like I can’t fail now,” laughed Faulk. “If one of those bales fall, I will put it up before everyone passes that morning.”

