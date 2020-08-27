79 Year-Old woman receives a helping hand in the aftermath of Laura

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB)- Houses damaged, lives lost, and power outages in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. However, there’s still a silver lining in the Central Louisiana community.

#WATCH a 79-year-old woman receives a helping hand in aftermath of #HurricaneLaura2020 pic.twitter.com/Kw241s0ave — Nicole Hutchison (@nhutchisontv) August 27, 2020

79-year-old, Peggy Koury, has been a homeowner for 58 years in the Deselle Subdivision. She’s made it through Hurricane Katrina, Audrey, Rita, and now Laura, but this year she couldn’t manage it all by herself: she had her neighbors and son to help her pick up the pieces.

“I was watching these trees last night as they hit the ground,” 79-year-old Peggy Koury said. “I just said to myself ’oh my God, not again’. It was just worse because normally, I take care of cleaning up after a storm. I just can’t do it anymore because of my old age, and I’m thankful for my lovely family and neighbors for always helping me.”

