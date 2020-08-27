LSUA campus provides Hurricane Laura update

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The LSUA campus lost power at about 3 a.m. Thursday morning, and they are not expecting the power to be back on anytime soon. All 115 students who remained in The Oaks during the storm are safe and Chartwells is providing meals and water to all.

As far as damage, Mulder Hall suffered extensive roof damage and there are shingles blown off many roofs across campus. As has happened in the past, water also seeped into The Live Oak Conference room and into Abrams Hall. Additionally, some buildings lost siding due to the strong winds, and there are numerous trees down across campus. LSUA Facility Services personnel are already on the job clearing streets, cleaning up, and arranging for repairs to the Mulder Hall roof. They have also secured a professional flood mitigation crew to clean up the water in the Live Oak Conference Center.

“In all, we were fortunate that no one was hurt, and we are indeed very thankful,” said LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil, Ph.D. “However, there is much work to be done to get utilities back on and get the campus back in shape for a safe return of our students, faculty, and staff. The only exception is essential personnel who will be personally contacted by their immediate supervisors regarding an earlier return to work.”

The campus will not be ready for a Monday opening. Except for essential personnel, all campus students, faculty, and selected staff should not plan to return to class or work on Monday as previously planned. Monday’s classes are canceled. This includes 100% online and all on-campus classes (including remote classes).

On Monday morning LSUA will reassess the situation and should have a better idea about the timeframe for power restoration and the extent of time needed to temporarily repair the roof on Mulder Hall, which are both essential to reopening. Look for an update mid-day Monday regarding a better-estimated date for restarting classes and returning to work on campus.

