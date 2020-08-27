Advertisement

Pres. Trump to visit Louisiana and Texas this weekend

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a media briefing in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a media briefing in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - President Donald Trump says he plans to tour Hurricane Laura damage in Louisiana and Texas this weekend.

Laura made landfall at 1 a.m. as a Category 4 hurricane, leaving a path of damage in its wake.

“I just spoke to the governor, it’s gonna be in pretty good shape, but they’re gonna need some help,” Pres. Trump said.

Full details of the president’s visit have not been determined, yet.

Four deaths have been attributed to Laura, which also damaged thousands of homes in Southwest Louisiana.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Laura’s Alexandria impact

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
After Hurricane Laura passed through Alexandria, people are cleaning up their homes, and communities.

Weather

Your Hurricane Laura resource blog

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By KALB Staff
Check here for all your local information concerning the severe weather and impacts on Central Louisiana.

News

79 Year-Old woman receives a helping hand in the aftermath of Laura

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Houses damaged, lives lost, and power outages in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. However, there’s still a silver lining in the Central Louisiana community.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 3 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Cleco: 126,000+ customers without power

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cleco
According to weather experts, Laura will make landfall later tonight into early Thursday morning.

News

Grant Parish Sheriff warns “roads not safe”

Updated: 5 hours ago
Grant Parish Sheriff warns "roads not safe"

State

Vernon Parish teen died from fallen tree caused by Hurricane Laura

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Samantha Morgan
Officials with the Governor’s office and Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft confirm a teen was killed due to a fallen tree caused by Hurricane Laura.

News

Barrett's Night Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Barrett's Night Forecast

News

SUBMIT PHOTOS: Hurricane Laura storm damage

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
Submit photos of Hurricane Laura damage in your area