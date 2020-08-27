Pres. Trump to visit Louisiana and Texas this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - President Donald Trump says he plans to tour Hurricane Laura damage in Louisiana and Texas this weekend.

Laura made landfall at 1 a.m. as a Category 4 hurricane, leaving a path of damage in its wake.

“I just spoke to the governor, it’s gonna be in pretty good shape, but they’re gonna need some help,” Pres. Trump said.

Full details of the president’s visit have not been determined, yet.

Four deaths have been attributed to Laura, which also damaged thousands of homes in Southwest Louisiana.

