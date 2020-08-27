Senator Cassidy eyes opportunities for federal help in Hurricane Laura’s wake

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Federal lawmakers are piecing together what their role will be in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. As the storm’s impact is still being felt on the Gulf Coast and miles inland, Louisiana lawmakers are looking ahead to recovery efforts.

Watch the full one-on-one interview with Cassidy:

“We stand ready to support all these folks who are making their best efforts,” said Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA).

Cassidy says he is in contact with administration officials including President Donald Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf after a night of extensive damage. He says he is relieved the storm did not bring as much flooding or destruction as was initially feared, but says recovery efforts will still take time.

Once local and federal officials are able to provide a final assessment of the damage, Cassidy says Congress will decide if more aid is necessary beyond the billions FEMA already has at its disposal.

“There’s other things that can be done. Tax credits for example that encourage people to rebuild in their rebuilding process,” said Cassidy. “We really have to do an assessment, though, of the damage and what are the needs before we begin predicting that which we’re already going to be doing.”

Cassidy currently cannot survey the damage for himself as he tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago. He says his mandatory quarantine period will be over on Sunday. If he is feeling fine he plans to go to the coast to see how recovery is going.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.