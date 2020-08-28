Advertisement

After the Storm: Department of Insurance offers tips on what steps to take next

(AP Images)
By KALB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was provided to us by the Louisiana Department of Insurance:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is offering guidance to homeowners and businesses impacted by Hurricane Laura. He also advises residents to exercise caution while surveying the damage to their homes and businesses.

“While the rains have stopped for now, the danger still exists,” said Commissioner Donelon. “I urge everyone to wait for the all-clear from authorities before traveling previously closed roads and areas. As soon as you are able to return to your property, you can take steps to protect it from further damage.”

The Louisiana Department of Insurance offers the following tips on preparing to file a claim:

  • Contact your insurance agent or company as soon as possible. Have your policy readily available and find out whether the damage is covered under the terms of your policy and how to file a claim. If you have trouble with that process, you can reach the Department of Insurance at 1-800-259-5300 for assistance.
  • Remember that flooding is generally not covered under standard homeowners and renters insurance policies. Flood insurance is a separate policy through FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program and some private insurers. In some cases, rain damage from holes in the structure made by falling trees or other wind damage do fall under homeowners’ insurance. Talk to your agent to find out which insurance policy may cover your losses.
  • Minimize your losses and document the damage. Take photos of any damage and then make whatever reasonable temporary repairs are needed and keep your receipts for such repairs.
  • Keep your receipts. If you are unable to stay in your home due to damage from a storm, keep your receipts for lodging, food and essentials. Your policy may cover a portion of the costs while you are temporarily relocated.
  • Ask for identification from any agents, adjusters or contractors. Do not sign any contracts for repairs until you have been instructed to do so by your adjuster and you have checked the license, insurance and reputation of any contractor you want to hire.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 LDI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

Cleco continues massive restoration effort after powerful hurricane

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB staff
Cleco has restored power to over 49,000 of the 140,000 customers who lost electricity after Hurricane Laura moved across the state yesterday.

News

Alexandria Zoo provides damage report

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
All of Alexandria Zoo’s living creatures, both animals and our staff, came through the storm safely.

State

La. National Guard continues Laura response efforts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sgt. 1st Class Denis B. Ricou, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office
Louisiana National Guard has more than 6,200 Guardsmen supporting current and future operations following Hurricane Laura’s landfall

Latest News

News

Extensive damage in Edgewood Drive following Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Central Louisiana felt the impact of Hurricane Laura Thursday morning. Now, many people are left picking up the pieces.

News

Cenla businesses reopening after Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Klein
This is an actively updating list of restaurants, grocery stores and other businesses open to help with relief efforts in Central Louisiana.

VOD Recordings

Edgewood Drive Damage

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kailey McCarthy, provides an update on the damage from Hurricane Laura over on Edgewood Drive in Pineville on Friday afternoon.

News

U-Haul expands 30 days free storage offer after Hurricane Laura

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents impacted by Hurricane Laura.

VOD Recordings

Rachael Penton on GDC

Updated: 4 hours ago
Rachael Penton on GDC with a live report from Pickering in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, as Vernon Parish sustained significant damage.

VOD Recordings

Quincy Vidrine

Updated: 4 hours ago
Quincy Vidrine, with the LSU Ag Center, with tips on food storage and food safety during extended power outages.