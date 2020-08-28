Alexandria Zoo provides damage report

The following information was released by the Alexandria Zoo on their Facebook page:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - A picture may be worth a thousand words, but the photos aren’t enough to illustrate the devastation wrought by Hurricane Laura. Thankfully all of Alexandria Zoo’s living creatures, both animals and our staff, came through the storm safely.

But the zoo’s landscape is another story. For much of the night, the zoo saw little damage. As our storm ride-out crew made rounds overnight, only smaller limbs and one tree had fallen throughout the zoo. However, beginning in the 6 o’clock hour, the wind raged with a vengeance that snapped, twisted, and toppled more than 50 mature trees across our campus.

The damage affected more than 20 animal habitats, countless fences, several roofs, and completely blocked passage of most of the trails. No area of the zoo escaped damage. The worst path of devastation stretched in a line from the playground to the cougar habitat, tumbling trees like dominoes and sparing no habitat in its wake.

Like our other carnivores, the cougars were securely housed in their indoor enclosures. Both cougars, Jack and Diane, stayed safe and secure through the storm, but their outdoor habitat was significantly damaged. Two sides of their habitat’s perimeter were crushed. The brother and sister pair will be spending some time at another zoo until their exhibit can be repaired.

While the task ahead is daunting, our friends at Audubon Zoo, Baton Rouge Zoo, Fort Worth Zoo, and Animal World (Texas) are sending personnel to assist our staff with clean-up and repairs. The Zoo will be temporarily closed until it is safe for us to welcome our guests again. We appreciate the outpouring of support from our community and look forward to seeing you soon.

