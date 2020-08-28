APD investigating Day Street homicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight in the 1900 block of Day Street.

The shooting incident left one victim injured. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from the injuries. Detectives and the Crime Scene unit were called out.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 APD. All rights reserved.