Blood donations needed following Hurricane Laura

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Health officials with LifeShare Blood Centers are asking “anyone who’s eligible” to donate blood following Hurricane Laura.

“Our local blood supply was already critically low because of COVID-19,” Jessica Sears, LifeShare Regional Director said. “Now we’re in dire need because of Hurricane Laura.

Sears says all blood types are needed.

LifeShare will be open Friday, Aug. 28 until 3:00 p.m. in Alexandria. They will also be open Saturday, Aug. 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 30 from 7 a.m. to noon.

You can also find locations by clicking here.

