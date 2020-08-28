Brown: “God has a plan for us”

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Grace Christian Warriors baseball team can’t seem to catch a break. COVID-19 took away their 2020 season, and now, Hurricane Laura has damaged their baseball field.

“I know God has a plan, and we are going to try to make this facility bigger and better,” head coach Josh Brown said. “To see it destroyed just really hurts.”

For the past four to five years, the Warriors have had been a consistent winning program in Class B, which has allowed them to upgrade their facilities.

“We have spent so much time re-modeling this facility and building our program to be really good,” Brown said. “Hopefully, God helps us through this, but I know he will.”

