Cenla businesses reopening after Laura

This is an actively updating list of restaurants, grocery stores and other businesses open to help with relief efforts in Central Louisiana.
By Mark Klein
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(KALB) - Keep in mind, as this is an active list, it will constantly change as businesses continue to reopen. Many require cash-only purchases. If you have cell signal, it’s best to call the business directly before venturing out.

Restaurants:

  • Apollo - 3425 Jackson St, Alexandria, LA 71301
  • Beans and Cream - 94 Versailles Blvd suite j, Alexandria, LA 71303
  • Burger King on Jackson Street Extension and 165 Pineville
  • Dairy Queen in Alexandria - 737 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303
  • El Paso - 20 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303
  • El Raparo - 550 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303
  • Fat Pat’s - 1302 Texas Ave, Alexandria, LA 71301
  • Hana Alexandria - 2915 S MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301
  • Koal’s BBQ - 5803 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303
  • Logan’s Roadhouse - 2820 N MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301
  • Los Portales - 3628 Monroe Hwy #148, Pineville, LA 71360
  • Mandarin Chinese - 3150 N MacArthur Dr e, Alexandria, LA 71303
  • Marble Slab/Great American Cookies in Alexandria/Pineville.
  • McDonald’s - 3313 Monroe Hwy, Pineville, LA 71360
  • Mi Tierra (Beginning 8/29/20) - 1460 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301
  • Outback Steakhouse - 3217 S MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301
  • Pamela’s Bayou in a Bowl - 2049 N Mall Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301
  • Popeyes - 3508 Monroe Hwy, Pineville, LA 71360
  • Raising Canes - 1030 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303
  • Red River Grill - 3200 Monroe Hwy, Pineville, LA 71360
  • Schlotzky’s - 959 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303
  • Sonic 165 Pineville - 3505 Monroe Hwy, Pineville, LA 71360
  • Southern Classic Chicken - 3411 Broadway Ave, Alexandria, LA 71302
  • Tamp & Grind - 828 4th St, Alexandria, LA 71301
  • Walk Ons - 2956 S MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301
  • Wendy’s 28 West in Alexandria - 5914 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303
  • Wildwood Pizza - 1260 Texas Ave #H, Alexandria, LA 71301

Grocery Stores:

  • Albertson’s - 2265 S MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301
  • Centerpoint Express - 1002 LA-107, Center Point, LA 71323
  • Kroger - 1422 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301
  • Jack’s Food Mart - 1318 Military Hwy, Alexandria, LA 71301
  • Magic Mart - 2301 Broadway Ave, Alexandria, LA 71302
  • Sam’s Club - 3805 North Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71301
  • Super One Foods - 604 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303
  • Walmart (All Locations)

Pharmacies

  • CVS Pharmacy (All Locations)
  • Ray’s Pharmacy - Ball, Tioga & Versailles Locations
  • Walgreen’s (All Locations)

