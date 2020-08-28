Cenla businesses reopening after Laura

(KALB) - Keep in mind, as this is an active list, it will constantly change as businesses continue to reopen. Many require cash-only purchases. If you have cell signal, it’s best to call the business directly before venturing out.

Restaurants:

Apollo - 3425 Jackson St, Alexandria, LA 71301

Beans and Cream - 94 Versailles Blvd suite j, Alexandria, LA 71303

Burger King on Jackson Street Extension and 165 Pineville

Dairy Queen in Alexandria - 737 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303

El Paso - 20 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303

El Raparo - 550 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303

Fat Pat’s - 1302 Texas Ave, Alexandria, LA 71301

Hana Alexandria - 2915 S MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301

Koal’s BBQ - 5803 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303

Logan’s Roadhouse - 2820 N MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301

Los Portales - 3628 Monroe Hwy #148, Pineville, LA 71360

Mandarin Chinese - 3150 N MacArthur Dr e, Alexandria, LA 71303

Marble Slab/Great American Cookies in Alexandria/Pineville.

McDonald’s - 3313 Monroe Hwy, Pineville, LA 71360

Mi Tierra (Beginning 8/29/20) - 1460 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301

Outback Steakhouse - 3217 S MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301

Pamela’s Bayou in a Bowl - 2049 N Mall Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301

Popeyes - 3508 Monroe Hwy, Pineville, LA 71360

Raising Canes - 1030 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303

Red River Grill - 3200 Monroe Hwy, Pineville, LA 71360

Schlotzky’s - 959 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303

Sonic 165 Pineville - 3505 Monroe Hwy, Pineville, LA 71360

Southern Classic Chicken - 3411 Broadway Ave, Alexandria, LA 71302

Tamp & Grind - 828 4th St, Alexandria, LA 71301

Walk Ons - 2956 S MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301

Wendy’s 28 West in Alexandria - 5914 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303

Wildwood Pizza - 1260 Texas Ave #H, Alexandria, LA 71301

Grocery Stores:

Albertson’s - 2265 S MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301

Centerpoint Express - 1002 LA-107, Center Point, LA 71323

Kroger - 1422 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301

Jack’s Food Mart - 1318 Military Hwy, Alexandria, LA 71301

Magic Mart - 2301 Broadway Ave, Alexandria, LA 71302

Sam’s Club - 3805 North Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71301

Super One Foods - 604 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303

Walmart (All Locations)

Pharmacies

CVS Pharmacy (All Locations)

Ray’s Pharmacy - Ball, Tioga & Versailles Locations

Walgreen’s (All Locations)

