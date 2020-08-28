Cenla businesses reopening after Laura
This is an actively updating list of restaurants, grocery stores and other businesses open to help with relief efforts in Central Louisiana.
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(KALB) - Keep in mind, as this is an active list, it will constantly change as businesses continue to reopen. Many require cash-only purchases. If you have cell signal, it’s best to call the business directly before venturing out.
Restaurants:
- Apollo - 3425 Jackson St, Alexandria, LA 71301
- Beans and Cream - 94 Versailles Blvd suite j, Alexandria, LA 71303
- Burger King on Jackson Street Extension and 165 Pineville
- Dairy Queen in Alexandria - 737 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303
- El Paso - 20 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303
- El Raparo - 550 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303
- Fat Pat’s - 1302 Texas Ave, Alexandria, LA 71301
- Hana Alexandria - 2915 S MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301
- Koal’s BBQ - 5803 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303
- Logan’s Roadhouse - 2820 N MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301
- Los Portales - 3628 Monroe Hwy #148, Pineville, LA 71360
- Mandarin Chinese - 3150 N MacArthur Dr e, Alexandria, LA 71303
- Marble Slab/Great American Cookies in Alexandria/Pineville.
- McDonald’s - 3313 Monroe Hwy, Pineville, LA 71360
- Mi Tierra (Beginning 8/29/20) - 1460 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301
- Outback Steakhouse - 3217 S MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301
- Pamela’s Bayou in a Bowl - 2049 N Mall Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301
- Popeyes - 3508 Monroe Hwy, Pineville, LA 71360
- Raising Canes - 1030 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303
- Red River Grill - 3200 Monroe Hwy, Pineville, LA 71360
- Schlotzky’s - 959 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303
- Sonic 165 Pineville - 3505 Monroe Hwy, Pineville, LA 71360
- Southern Classic Chicken - 3411 Broadway Ave, Alexandria, LA 71302
- Tamp & Grind - 828 4th St, Alexandria, LA 71301
- Walk Ons - 2956 S MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301
- Wendy’s 28 West in Alexandria - 5914 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303
- Wildwood Pizza - 1260 Texas Ave #H, Alexandria, LA 71301
Grocery Stores:
- Albertson’s - 2265 S MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301
- Centerpoint Express - 1002 LA-107, Center Point, LA 71323
- Kroger - 1422 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301
- Jack’s Food Mart - 1318 Military Hwy, Alexandria, LA 71301
- Magic Mart - 2301 Broadway Ave, Alexandria, LA 71302
- Sam’s Club - 3805 North Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71301
- Super One Foods - 604 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303
- Walmart (All Locations)
Pharmacies
- CVS Pharmacy (All Locations)
- Ray’s Pharmacy - Ball, Tioga & Versailles Locations
- Walgreen’s (All Locations)
