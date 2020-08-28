Advertisement

City of Alexandria announces plan for tree debris collection

Tree damage in Alexandria, Louisiana
Tree damage in Alexandria, Louisiana(KALB)
By KALB staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - As residents clean up damage caused by Hurricane Laura, the City of Alexandria has contracted with a firm to collect tree debris starting next week.

City of Alexandria Urban Forester Darren Green said residents need to separate tree debris from other types of debris.

“For example, if someone has a pile of limbs and then they throw a damaged fence panel on top, that won’t get picked up,” Green said. “It has to be a pile of just tree debris, no other items. If they have construction debris, like shingles and fence pieces, that needs to be put in a separate pile.”

Green said the debris must be moved to the curb or placed in a common public space to get picked up.

“If the street has a median, it’s OK for residents to pile the tree debris there,” he said. “It’s actually easier and more efficient to pick up bigger piles rather than lots of small piles, so if two or three homes want to combine their limbs into a single pile, that is fine.”

Residents are welcome to start piling tree debris at the curbside now, but are asked to take care to avoid placing in the road or in places where it could be washed into a storm drain as rain is expected over the weekend. The crews are expected to start collecting debris Tuesday. Residents are also reminded not to dump tree debris or any other trash into drainage canals or ditches. Please place all debris at the curb for proper pickup and disposal.

