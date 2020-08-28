Advertisement

Extensive damage in Edgewood Drive following Hurricane Laura

Neighbors picking up the pieces following the storm
A family in Pineville say they're thankful no one was injured when this tree came down Wednesday night.
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana felt the impact of Hurricane Laura Thursday morning. Now, many people are left picking up the pieces.

Jonathan and Halli Watson who live on Ivy Lane off of Edgewood say they’re just thankful no one was injured when a large tree fell in their front yard during Hurricane Laura.

Jonathan was up all night Wednesday when the wind picked up. He watched as a huge tree fell right in front of him, just feet away from his neighbor’s house, taking down a power line with it.

Once the sun came up, about a dozen neighbors came together to clear another tree that fell, blocking Ivy Lane.

Since then, they’ve been working together to clear other debris in the neighborhood.

Now that the hurricane has passed, Jonathan and Halli say they’re just thankful no one was injured and are ready to begin the clean-up process.

“It was right there around 5 a.m. when I was outside and that tree fell. He actually saw it fall. And it was just, first thing when I saw it falling, I was just hoping it wouldn’t hit my neighbor’s house, which luckily it didn’t. It missed it by about ten feet and it didn’t hit anything else so this here is just a lot of clean up.”

Jonathan Watson, Pineville Resident

There was also another tree swaying all night long Wednesday that the family was worried about. Luckily, it didn’t come crashing down.

The Watson’s also went through the EF-3 tornado that hit Edgewood Drive back in December. Fortunately, their home didn’t suffer any damage.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: moments ago
|
By KALB staff
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

Alexandria Zoo provides damage report

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By KALB Staff
All of Alexandria Zoo’s living creatures, both animals and our staff, came through the storm safely.

News

Cenla businesses reopening after Laura

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Mark Klein
This is an actively updating list of restaurants, grocery stores and other businesses open to help with relief efforts in Central Louisiana.

VOD Recordings

Edgewood Drive Damage

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kailey McCarthy, provides an update on the damage from Hurricane Laura over on Edgewood Drive in Pineville on Friday afternoon.

Latest News

News

U-Haul expands 30 days free storage offer after Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents impacted by Hurricane Laura.

VOD Recordings

Rachael Penton on GDC

Updated: 2 hours ago
Rachael Penton on GDC with a live report from Pickering in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, as Vernon Parish sustained significant damage.

VOD Recordings

Quincy Vidrine

Updated: 2 hours ago
Quincy Vidrine, with the LSU Ag Center, with tips on food storage and food safety during extended power outages.

VOD Recordings

Mayor Jeff Hall

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mayor Jeff Hall with an update on the city of Alexandria's recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, as he urges residents to conserve water.

VOD Recordings

Rich Dupree

Updated: 2 hours ago
Making progress. Chief of Staff, Rich Dupree, updates Hurricane Laura recovery efforts in the city of Pineville.

VOD Recordings

Jennifer Cahill

Updated: 2 hours ago
Communications Director, Jennifer Cahill, has an update from CLECO on the power outages and restoration efforts underway.