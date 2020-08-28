Extensive damage in Edgewood Drive following Hurricane Laura

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana felt the impact of Hurricane Laura Thursday morning. Now, many people are left picking up the pieces.

Jonathan and Halli Watson who live on Ivy Lane off of Edgewood say they’re just thankful no one was injured when a large tree fell in their front yard during Hurricane Laura.

Jonathan was up all night Wednesday when the wind picked up. He watched as a huge tree fell right in front of him, just feet away from his neighbor’s house, taking down a power line with it.

Once the sun came up, about a dozen neighbors came together to clear another tree that fell, blocking Ivy Lane.

Since then, they’ve been working together to clear other debris in the neighborhood.

Now that the hurricane has passed, Jonathan and Halli say they’re just thankful no one was injured and are ready to begin the clean-up process.

“It was right there around 5 a.m. when I was outside and that tree fell. He actually saw it fall. And it was just, first thing when I saw it falling, I was just hoping it wouldn’t hit my neighbor’s house, which luckily it didn’t. It missed it by about ten feet and it didn’t hit anything else so this here is just a lot of clean up.”

There was also another tree swaying all night long Wednesday that the family was worried about. Luckily, it didn’t come crashing down.

The Watson’s also went through the EF-3 tornado that hit Edgewood Drive back in December. Fortunately, their home didn’t suffer any damage.

