Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

(KALB) - We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration. Check back for more updates.

ALEXANDRIA POWER RESTORATION EFFORTS: As of Friday morning, The City of Alexandria restored power to approximately 25 percent of customers, about 6,600 customers, Thursday night. Friday morning crews are working to restore water pumps within the city. The primary pumps outside the city are served by Cleco and are expected to take several days to restore. Therefore, we are still asking residents to conserve water, and to avoid running sprinklers or using water for nonessential purposes. Crews are actively working to restore power throughout the city. We do not have an estimate at this time for when all power will be restored.

RELIEF EFFORTS:

The city of DeRidder is offering free food & water distribution at the corner of Planer Mill and Bilbo starting at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Fire districts throughout Beauregard will also be distributing food and water.

