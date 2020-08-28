Advertisement

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Louisiana Strong
Louisiana Strong(WAFB)
By KALB staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(KALB) - We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration. Check back for more updates.

Cleco continues massive restoration effort after powerful hurricane
Governor Edwards outlines what’s next in recovery process from destruction left by Hurricane Laura
Hurricane Laura’s Alexandria impact
79 Year-Old woman receives a helping hand in the aftermath of Laura

ALEXANDRIA POWER RESTORATION EFFORTS: As of Friday morning, The City of Alexandria restored power to approximately 25 percent of customers, about 6,600 customers, Thursday night. Friday morning crews are working to restore water pumps within the city. The primary pumps outside the city are served by Cleco and are expected to take several days to restore. Therefore, we are still asking residents to conserve water, and to avoid running sprinklers or using water for nonessential purposes. Crews are actively working to restore power throughout the city. We do not have an estimate at this time for when all power will be restored.

RELIEF EFFORTS:

The city of DeRidder is offering free food & water distribution at the corner of Planer Mill and Bilbo starting at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Fire districts throughout Beauregard will also be distributing food and water.

