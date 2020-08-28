Advertisement

Kennedy, Louisiana delegation ask president to grant major disaster declaration

Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, near Lake Charles, La.
Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, near Lake Charles, La.(David J. Phillip | AP)
By KALB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following was provided to us by the Office of Senator John Kennedy:

MADISONVILLE, La. – Sens. John Kennedy (R-La.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) joined Reps. Ralph Abraham (R-La.), Garret Graves (R-La.), Clay Higgins (R-La.), Mike Johnson (R-La.), Cedric Richmond (D-La.) and Steve Scalise (R-La.) today in asking President Donald Trump to issue a federal disaster declaration for the state of Louisiana. The request comes as a result of severe damage caused by Hurricane Laura.

“We write to you today in support of a major disaster declaration for the State of Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Laura. The damage caused by this storm will have long-lasting effects on the people of Louisiana and its economy,” wrote the lawmakers.

On August 27, 2020, Hurricane Laura made landfall in Cameron Parish and moved through northern Louisiana with winds over 100 miles per hour.

“With the issuance of a major disaster declaration, and the authorization of public and individual assistance, the full weight of the federal government can be deployed into the affected areas to assist those in need and begin rebuilding,” they continued.

The letter is available here.

