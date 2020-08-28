LSU football team protests through campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) -The members of the LSU football team are taking a stand against racial injustices, protesting around campus.

Linebacker, Soni Fonnua, shared a live video via Instagram of the group marching to the president’s office.

The official account for LSU football and LSU athletics tweeted photos from the protest and a statement:

