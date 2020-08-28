Saints/Pelicans owner Gayle Benson tests positive for Covid-19

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints and Pelicans team owner Gayle Benson has tested positive for Covid-19, the team confirmed Friday.

In a statement team spokesman Greg Bensel said:

“Mrs. Benson did test positive for COVID-19. She is progressing well and improving daily. She has not missed a daily work call with Saints and Pelicans staff nor has she missed an NBA or NFL owner call in recent days- she was not hospitalized and is recovering at home in New Orleans. She thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers.”

Head coach Sean Payton tested positive for the virus back in March.

