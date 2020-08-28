Advertisement

Saints/Pelicans owner Gayle Benson tests positive for Covid-19

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson waves to the crowd before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta. Benson, who inherited the team following her husband Tom Benson's 2018 death, said the team's senior vice president of communications advised Archbishop Gregory Aymond to be “honest, complete and transparent” about clergy abuse. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson waves to the crowd before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta. Benson, who inherited the team following her husband Tom Benson's 2018 death, said the team's senior vice president of communications advised Archbishop Gregory Aymond to be “honest, complete and transparent” about clergy abuse. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints and Pelicans team owner Gayle Benson has tested positive for Covid-19, the team confirmed Friday.

In a statement team spokesman Greg Bensel said:

“Mrs. Benson did test positive for COVID-19. She is progressing well and improving daily. She has not missed a daily work call with Saints and Pelicans staff nor has she missed an NBA or NFL owner call in recent days- she was not hospitalized and is recovering at home in New Orleans. She thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers.”

Head coach Sean Payton tested positive for the virus back in March.

