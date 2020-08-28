Advertisement

U-Haul expands 30 days free storage offer after Hurricane Laura

Source: AP Photo / Charlie Neibergall
Source: AP Photo / Charlie Neibergall(KALB)
By KALB staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(U-Haul) - U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents impacted by Hurricane Laura.

Ten more U-Haul facilities have been made available to extend disaster relief, in addition to the 12 stores that were announced Thursday to assist Louisiana residents preparing for the storm. Those initial 12 stores continue to offer disaster relief as well. Find that press release here.

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:

  • U-Haul Moving & Storage at MacArthur Drive: 2901 S. MacArthur Drive / Alexandria, LA 71301 / (318) 448-3651
  • U-Haul Storage Holsum Bakery: 3400 MacArthur Drive / Alexandria, LA 71302 / (318) 787-0262
  • U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-10 and College: 3885 Milam St. / Beaumont, TX 77701 / (409) 833-4358
  • U-Haul Moving & Storage at Barksdale: 4100 Barksdale Blvd. #108 / Bossier City, LA 71112 / (318) 742-7500
  • U-Haul Moving & Storage at Kaliste Saloom: 700 Kaliste Saloom Road / Lafayette, LA 70508 / (337) 443-4637
  • U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Riverfront: 222 Lake St. / Shreveport, LA 71101 / (318) 963-8789
  • U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hollywood: 2205 Hollywood / Shreveport, LA 71108 / (318) 636-7135
  • U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Shreveport: 1605 N. Hearne / Shreveport, LA 71107 / (318) 425-8811
  • U-Haul Moving & Storage at Shreveport Airport: 5919 Financial Plaza / Shreveport, LA 71129 / (318) 687-3601
  • U-Haul Moving & Storage of Southern Hills: 9380 Mansfield Road / Shreveport, LA 71118 / (318) 686-7198

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul is open to meet the needs of its communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 U-Haul. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: moments ago
|
By KALB staff
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

VOD Recordings

Edgewood Drive Damage

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Kailey McCarthy, provides an update on the damage from Hurricane Laura over on Edgewood Drive in Pineville on Friday afternoon.

VOD Recordings

Rachael Penton on GDC

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Rachael Penton on GDC with a live report from Pickering in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, as Vernon Parish sustained significant damage.

VOD Recordings

Quincy Vidrine

Updated: 1 hour ago
Quincy Vidrine, with the LSU Ag Center, with tips on food storage and food safety during extended power outages.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Mayor Jeff Hall

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mayor Jeff Hall with an update on the city of Alexandria's recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, as he urges residents to conserve water.

VOD Recordings

Rich Dupree

Updated: 1 hour ago
Making progress. Chief of Staff, Rich Dupree, updates Hurricane Laura recovery efforts in the city of Pineville.

VOD Recordings

Jennifer Cahill

Updated: 1 hour ago
Communications Director, Jennifer Cahill, has an update from CLECO on the power outages and restoration efforts underway.

News

City of Alexandria announces plan for tree debris collection

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB staff
Residents need to separate tree debris from other types of debris.

VOD Recordings

Tyler's Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
The clean up from Hurricane Laura begins. Tyler discusses the upcoming weekend forecast.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana