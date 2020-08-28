U-Haul expands 30 days free storage offer after Hurricane Laura

(U-Haul) - U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents impacted by Hurricane Laura.

Ten more U-Haul facilities have been made available to extend disaster relief, in addition to the 12 stores that were announced Thursday to assist Louisiana residents preparing for the storm. Those initial 12 stores continue to offer disaster relief as well. Find that press release here.

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at MacArthur Drive: 2901 S. MacArthur Drive / Alexandria, LA 71301 / (318) 448-3651

U-Haul Storage Holsum Bakery: 3400 MacArthur Drive / Alexandria, LA 71302 / (318) 787-0262

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-10 and College: 3885 Milam St. / Beaumont, TX 77701 / (409) 833-4358

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Barksdale: 4100 Barksdale Blvd. #108 / Bossier City, LA 71112 / (318) 742-7500

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Kaliste Saloom: 700 Kaliste Saloom Road / Lafayette, LA 70508 / (337) 443-4637

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Riverfront: 222 Lake St. / Shreveport, LA 71101 / (318) 963-8789

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hollywood: 2205 Hollywood / Shreveport, LA 71108 / (318) 636-7135

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Shreveport: 1605 N. Hearne / Shreveport, LA 71107 / (318) 425-8811

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Shreveport Airport: 5919 Financial Plaza / Shreveport, LA 71129 / (318) 687-3601

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Southern Hills: 9380 Mansfield Road / Shreveport, LA 71118 / (318) 686-7198

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul is open to meet the needs of its communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

