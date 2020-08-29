Alexandria police investigate Webster Street shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Webster Street on Friday night, August 28.

APD says one victim was transported to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.