Alexandria police investigate Webster Street shooting

(AP Images)
By KALB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Webster Street on Friday night, August 28.

APD says one victim was transported to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

