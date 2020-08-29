Advertisement

‘DJ Pratt Da Catt’ dies helping others clear storm damage from Hurricane Laura

“He was our nightlife Godfather”
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel Five has learned that the man killed clearing debris in Alexandria from Hurricane Laura is popular radio personality, ‘DJ Pratt Da Catt.’ It happened on Bentley Street Saturday morning.

Rodney Jones, DJ Bow Bow Jones, confirmed the news. Jones says ‘DJ Pratt Da Catt’ was helping out people in that area affected by the Hurricane Laura. Jones says the two worked together for several years and that DJ Pratt was someone willing to help anyone.

“He wanted to help people in his last times. I thank God that he put that in his heart. I know Hurricane Laura came hard, but this came harder to us. It hurts.”

Rodney Jones

Former KALB News Anchor Sherman Desselle also spoke on the impact of his legacy in a Facebook post:

If you’re from Alexandria, you’d recognize his voice. His talent was a big part of my childhood. Weekend nights on the...

Posted by Sherman Desselle TV on Saturday, August 29, 2020

No word yet on funeral arrangements.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

