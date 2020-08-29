Advertisement

Gov. Edwards: 5 parishes impacted by Laura can register for FEMA Aid now

A airplane hanger is destroyed Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, after Hurricane Laura went through the area near Lake Charles, La.
A airplane hanger is destroyed Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, after Hurricane Laura went through the area near Lake Charles, La.(AP)
By KALB Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been released by the Office of Governor John Bel Edwards:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Residents of five Louisiana parishes impacted by Hurricane Laura can begin to register for FEMA assistance today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today.

President Donald Trump on Friday approved Gov. Edwards’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration, granting Individual Assistance for people who were affected in  Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis parishes.

“I want to again thank President Trump for his quick approval of my request for a major disaster declaration, which brings assistance to some of the parishes most impacted by Hurricane Laura, and I want to encourage anyone from these five parishes to apply for assistance today,” Gov. Edwards. “For the people in other parishes that were impacted, but not yet approved for aid, please know that we will continue damage assessments and do expect additional parishes to be authorized. We will fight for all Louisianans who were in Laura’s path to get the assistance they need to recover and rebuild.”

This federal FEMA assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property loss and other programs to help people and businesses recover from Hurricane Laura.

People who sustained losses in Hurricane Laura in the designated parishes of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis can begin applying for assistance today by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

Additional parishes may be added to this declaration, as damage assessments are ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Office of Governor Edwards. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘DJ Pratt Da Catt’ dies helping others clear storm damage from Hurricane Laura

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
‘DJ Pratt Da Catt’ dies helping others in Alexandria clear storm debris from Hurricane Laura.

News

‘DJ Pratt Da Catt’ dies helping others

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
News Channel Five has learned that the man killed clearing debris in Alexandria from Hurricane Laura is popular radio personality, ‘DJ Pratt Da Catt.’

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

Cenla businesses reopening after Laura

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Mark Klein
This is an actively updating list of restaurants, grocery stores and other businesses open to help with relief efforts in Central Louisiana.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Check back for the latest updates

Latest News

News

Rapides Parish Water / Ice Distribution

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Rapides Parish Police Jury President Craig Smith says you need to contact your local fire department to learn more about water/supply distribution.

News

Hurricane Laura restoration work continues

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
As of 3:30 p.m., workers have restored power to more than 65,000 customers, which is 47 percent of the 140,000 customers who lost power after Laura moved through the majority of Cleco’s service territory Thursday.

News

Information released for debris removal contractors in Rapides Parish

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
The Rapides Parish Police Jury has released the following information regarding the use of contractors to remove debris in the parish.

State

WATCH: Pres. Trump tours Hurricane Laura damage in Louisiana

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Johnathan Manning
Pres. Donald Trump is touring damage from Hurricane Laura in Louisiana and Texas on Saturday.

State

CAUTION: Generators linked to carbon monoxide poisoning deaths in wake of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Samantha Morgan
The number of deaths linked to Hurricane Laura continues to grow due to the use of generators.