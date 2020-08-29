Gov. Edwards: 5 parishes impacted by Laura can register for FEMA Aid now

The following information has been released by the Office of Governor John Bel Edwards:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Residents of five Louisiana parishes impacted by Hurricane Laura can begin to register for FEMA assistance today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today.

President Donald Trump on Friday approved Gov. Edwards’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration, granting Individual Assistance for people who were affected in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis parishes.

“I want to again thank President Trump for his quick approval of my request for a major disaster declaration, which brings assistance to some of the parishes most impacted by Hurricane Laura, and I want to encourage anyone from these five parishes to apply for assistance today,” Gov. Edwards. “For the people in other parishes that were impacted, but not yet approved for aid, please know that we will continue damage assessments and do expect additional parishes to be authorized. We will fight for all Louisianans who were in Laura’s path to get the assistance they need to recover and rebuild.”

This federal FEMA assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property loss and other programs to help people and businesses recover from Hurricane Laura.

People who sustained losses in Hurricane Laura in the designated parishes of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis can begin applying for assistance today by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

Additional parishes may be added to this declaration, as damage assessments are ongoing.

