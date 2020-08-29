Advertisement

Governor Edwards surveys storm damage across central, northern Louisiana

By Courtney Cole
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of his cabinet and others flew over Central and North Louisiana parishes met with local leaders and surveyed the extensive damage caused by Hurricane Laura.

President Trump approved an emergency disaster declaration for the state on Thursday.

“We’re going to get all the damage assessments done on the individual side and public side, submit that information and get as much support as we can get,” Edwards said.

According to FEMA, it will make federal funding available to affected individuals in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis parishes. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

While surveying the damages across central and northern Louisiana, Edwards said that 82 water systems are down across the state and that energy crews are working quickly to restore it.

“We had more power crews prepositioned ahead of the storm than ever before in the history of our state. I think that was a very smart thing to do because this was the strongest storm to ever strike Louisiana,” Edwards said.

As of Friday, August 28, over one dozen people have died, many due to trees falling on the home or carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Let’s lift one another up in prayer, let’s work together, let’s be good neighbors. We’ll get through this and we’ll build back stronger than ever before,” he said.

