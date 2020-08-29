Grant Parish Hurricane Laura impact

COLFAX, La. (KALB) - According to Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain, the area was preparing for Hurricane Laura’s weeks before. McCain is also the parish’s director of the office of emergency preparedness, and explained that people there believed flooding would be the major issue. Hurricane Laura caused destruction around the entire parish. The City of Colfax is cleaning up damaged homes and businesses.

“We’re going to get through it, but we’ve got to have everybody working together. My house is surrounded by pecan orchards and I had to cut my way out. Just to give you an understanding, I live two miles from my office. It took me one hour and 30 minutes to get here because I had to cut that many trees. I had people with tractors that were helping clear the road. If it would’ve just been me by myself I would’ve been there the entire day. It was incredible to watch the trees just being snapped off from 20-year-old trees to 200-year-old trees it didn’t discriminate.”

The community saw major wind damage causing trees to snap or uproot and fall over. Some residents had trees and limbs fall onto cars and homes. A church building’s brick wall was crumbled to the ground. It’s been hard for people to survive without power or water, but everyone we spoke to thanked God for surviving the storm.

Sheriff McCain explained most roads are not safe for regular traffic, so he wants drivers to use caution.

“We ask for patience. Please stay off of the roads they’re just not safe enough to travel. We don’t want anybody else to get hurt. This morning we had 266 roads that had trees on them and we cleared over 200 yesterday so we had almost 500 locations in Grant Parish that you couldn’t drive down that the roads were completely blocked by trees and power lines. So you can understand the magnitude of what I’m talking about we have 266 left and we’re working as fast as we possibly can, but it’s just simply going to take time. I get it everybody’s aggravated and we’re tired and you want to get back to normal and having an air conditioner, but it’s just going to take time.”

He says the people of Colfax are united, helping each other by cutting down trees, providing food, and support. He is proud to see the community come together and make a difference. The sheriff explained the Department of Transportation and Development, the National Guard, and local agencies are out working day until night to get things back to normal.

If you live in Grant Parish and have damage to your property, you can fill out a basic survey about the issues so the parish office of emergency preparedness can direct the information to FEMA. Sheriff McCain says there is also an e-mail system to report dangerous roads nearby. For more information visit their website and Facebook page.

Residents experienced different issues, but property damage was common in Colfax.

“I’m upset cause I got trees on the roof on the other side, but there are a couple of people who ain’t got no roof, so I knew I had problems cause I felt it in the house when they would fall you know,” Colfax resident Brandon Henderson said. “The first three days are bad so I don’t know what we’re going to do after that, but we’ll make it somehow.”

Henderson’s neighbor, Patrick McKelvy, also had a tree fall on his home.

“The whole entire street here was just covered in limbs. There’s a tree right on top of my roof right here that’s just...it’s draped across the whole thing,” McKelvy said. “The wind just wisping, wisping really loud, like a tornado, but it wasn’t a tornado. It was the wind at about 50 to 100 mph so it was just devastating, and I when looked down the street and I saw poor Mr. Kennedy’s house straight up just logs laying on top of the roof and everything, and Brandon’s roof and you know I don’t know how many people have insurance so it’s really sad you know that all this stuff happened.”

Just a few blocks away, a roofing crew repaired damage. The homeowner explained they haven’t seen anything like this before in Colfax. She described it as total devastation and said the material things can be replaced. Roofer Aaron Hydes and his team were just happy to help out neighbors, and his elementary age sons gave a helping hand. For them this year a lot has changed, but through the scary storm, they said they want everyone to stay safe.

“Woah like I have never seen a hurricane this bad because I wasn’t alive during Katrina, but I was here at Harvey, but that didn’t hit us too badly. But it’s never been that wild,” Larry Hyde said.

His brother Danny Hyde said this year has been, “Different than other years, I was scared to death, but I wasn’t crying or anything.”

A nearby Colfax crew helped to clear trees and limbs. They explained they’re ready to do whatever it takes to get their community back to normal. They encourage everyone who can to lend a hand. We met Tressa Key, and she showed us where a tree limb fell on her home. She’s thankful that things weren’t worse, and she’s still here to tell her story.

“Laura has done a lot of damage and I have been here 52 years and it just happened so fast you know...that’s the Lord’s weather nothing we can do about it,” Key said.

She said Hurricane Laura came quick and fast and they prayed through it. She described the storm experience as, “a big whole excitement thing like ’hey are we going to make it through this? It’s just you never know. Your mind is twisting, you don’t ever know. You’re just like what are we gonna do, what’s going to happen, we got to hide?” When Key saw the damage she said, “Oh my God look at this! I said, ’Boy if it ain’t one thing it’s another, but it’s gone be alright.’”

