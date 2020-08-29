Information released for debris removal contractors in Rapides Parish

The Rapides Parish Police Jury has released the following information regarding the use of contractors to remove debris in the parish:

Dear Citizens of Rapides Parish,

There are numerous contractors descending on our Parish in search of storm-related work - tree & limb & debris removal, roofers, plumbers, electricians, etc.

HIRING CONTRACTORS

For any and each contractor that you consider hiring, please consider requesting proof of the following:

A copy of their proof of license to perform work in the State of Louisiana; and

A copy of theirs proof of insurance certificate or bond.

If you have a telephone or iPhone/Internet service you may also contact the LA Commissioner of Insurance office or the LA State Contractor Licensing Board office to verify.

Each Contractor is required by law to remove the debris from the work they perform from your property - tree contractors (and other contractors) may NOT pile or place the debris by the street or road for the Parish or City to pick up (this includes but is not limited to: trees & limbs & debris, roof shingles, plywood or boards, windows or doors, appliances, or wiring)!!

HOMEOWNERS DEBRIS

Homeowners or Residents cleaning up the tree & limb debris themself may place the tree & limb debris by the street or road.

The Parish of Rapides and each respective City/Town where you live are each currently putting together a plan to begin removal of this tree & limb debris, but we ask that you please be patient as work crews are still reopening roads, water systems and sewer systems.

AGAIN, ANY CONTRACTOR YOU HIRE IS RESPONSIBLE BY LAW TO REMOVE FROM YOUR PROPERTY ANY DEBRIS RELATED TO THE CONTRACTOR’S WORK !!

In the event that a Contractor you hire fails to remove the debris related to the Contractor’s work from your property, we urge you to report this to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office!

Your Police Jury and other elected officials are working very hard for our citizens to restore essential services and quality of life to Rapides Parish as soon as possible.

