Pres. Trump to tour Hurricane Laura damage in Louisiana and Texas on Saturday

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a media briefing in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a media briefing in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Pres. Donald Trump is touring damage from Hurricane Laura in Louisiana and Texas on Saturday.

The president will arrive in Lake Charles after noon.

After viewing the damage in Southwest Louisiana, he will travel to Orange, Texas.

The president approved a major disaster declaration Friday in the aftermath of Laura.

KALB will stream the event on this page and on Facebook.

Click HERE if unable to see the livestream.

