Tree crashes into man’s bed 30 seconds after he wakes up

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - One resident in the Hicks community says he is thankful to be alive after a tree nearly crushed him during Hurricane Laura.

COREY HOWARD IN HICKS HICKS UPDATE: Corey Howard reports from Hicks, Louisiana and talks with those hit hard by Hurricane Laura. Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Friday, August 28, 2020

“I had no idea that was fixing to happen,” Duane Sharp Jr. said. “I got out of bed to go start my generator, and I didn’t even make it to the bedroom door. Before, all that stuff crashed down right behind me.”

Sharp believes if he stayed in bed for 30 more seconds, he probably would not be here today.

He shared his Thursday morning experience on Facebook, which caught a lot of attention: receiving more than 180 shares and comments filled with thoughts, prayers, and well-wishes.

Now Sharp’s trying to figure out what’s the next step.

“I am hoping to get some aid from FEMA,” Sharp said. “I’ve got a pretty big deductible I have to pay out of pocket before my insurance will do anything.”

If he does not get help from FEMA, Sharp says he’ll have to make a GoFundMe, to restore the only home he has known for the past 12 years.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.