Advertisement

DOTD begins debris pickup following the aftermath of Hurricane Laura

Roadway
Roadway(AP Images)
By KALB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released to us by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that beginning on Monday, August 31, crews will begin debris pickup of debris on state right of way in the Acadiana and Central regions that were impacted by Hurricane Laura. There are thousands of miles of state right of way impacted and DOTD staff and contractors will be making more than one pass through many areas. As other impacted areas become clear, crews will be move into those areas to address the state right of way.

Crews will start removal on the following routes:

  • LA 119 in Natchitoches Parish
  • LA 121 in Rapides Parish
  • LA 505 in Winn Parish
  • LA 167 in Grant Parish
  • LA 474 in Sabine Parish
  • LA 107 in Avoyelles Parish
  • LA 463 in Vernon Parish
  • I-10 from the Texas state line to Acadia Parish line
  • I-210 from West Jct to East Jct in Calcasieu Parish
  • US 90 from LA 109 in Toomey to the Acadia Parish line
  • US 190 from the Texas state line to the Acadia Parish line
  • US 165 from US 90 to the Rapides Parish line
  • US 171 from US 90 to the Vernon Parish line
  • LA 12 from the Texas state line to US 171
  • LA 27 (west of Calcasieu River) from LA 82 to Vernon Parish line
  • LA 27 (east of Calcasieu River) from LA 82 to LA 14
  • LA 14 from LA 27 to US 171
  • LA 26 from Vermilion Parish Line to US 171
  • LA 93 from LA 182 to the Lafayette Parish line in St. Landry Parish
  • LA 89 from LA 92 to the Iberia Parish line
  • LA 1252 from the Lafayette Parish line to LA 92
  • US 90 from Parkerson Ave. in Crowley to the Lafayette Parish line
  • LA 95 from LA 365 to LA 178
  • LA 319 in St. Mary Parish
  • LA 376 in Evangeline Parish
  • LA 82 from the Cameron Parish line to LA 3147
  • LA 344 from W. LA 86 to E. LA 86
  • LA 96 from LA 182 to LA 31

Given the magnitude of the disaster and the amount of debris produced, the department will conduct the first pass of pick up before starting a second pass of pickups. Citizens are asked to be patient and where possible move debris to the roadway, not in travel lanes so the pickups will be effective.

Motorists can view where crews are, where they are going, and how many miles of roadway were cleared through an interactive map on 511la.org beginning the evening of Monday, Aug. 31. DOTD appreciates the public’s patience and reminds traveling motorists to drive with caution through all construction sites and to look out for work crews and their equipment.

Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region on which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Travelers can also access this information by visiting the 511 Traveler Information Web site at http://www.511la.org

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 DOTD. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

State

Kennedy asks president to extend disaster declaration to additional parishes, including Vernon, Rapides

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) has asked President Donald Trump to add Vernon, Rapides and other parishes to the major disaster declaration issued for Louisiana on August 28, 2020.

News

Cleco crews still working to restore power following Hurricane Laura

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
Cleco crews continue to make progress, restoring power to more than 50 percent of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura after it made landfall in southwest Louisiana Thursday.

State

Parishes impacted by Hurricane Laura can now register for FEMA aid

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Spencer Chrisman
Parishes impacted by Hurricane Laura can now register for FEMA aid.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Cenla businesses reopening after Laura

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mark Klein
This is an actively updating list of restaurants, grocery stores and other businesses open to help with relief efforts in Central Louisiana.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 8 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

VOD Recordings

Tyler's Overnight Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago
Sunday's forecast calls for the heat and humidity to persist, along with the daily rain chances. Please take it easy outdoors!

News

Recap of Saturday’s Laura recovery efforts in Alexandria

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jim Smilie
City of Alexandria crews continued working throughout the day to restore utility services and clean up damage caused by Hurricane Laura.

News

Resident attempts to clear fallen tree from Martin Park area

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Rachael Penton takes a look at the Martin Park Subdivision in Alexandria, particularly a tree that is blocking the entrance.