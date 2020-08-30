DOTD begins debris pickup following the aftermath of Hurricane Laura
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that beginning on Monday, August 31, crews will begin debris pickup of debris on state right of way in the Acadiana and Central regions that were impacted by Hurricane Laura. There are thousands of miles of state right of way impacted and DOTD staff and contractors will be making more than one pass through many areas. As other impacted areas become clear, crews will be move into those areas to address the state right of way.
Crews will start removal on the following routes:
- LA 119 in Natchitoches Parish
- LA 121 in Rapides Parish
- LA 505 in Winn Parish
- LA 167 in Grant Parish
- LA 474 in Sabine Parish
- LA 107 in Avoyelles Parish
- LA 463 in Vernon Parish
- I-10 from the Texas state line to Acadia Parish line
- I-210 from West Jct to East Jct in Calcasieu Parish
- US 90 from LA 109 in Toomey to the Acadia Parish line
- US 190 from the Texas state line to the Acadia Parish line
- US 165 from US 90 to the Rapides Parish line
- US 171 from US 90 to the Vernon Parish line
- LA 12 from the Texas state line to US 171
- LA 27 (west of Calcasieu River) from LA 82 to Vernon Parish line
- LA 27 (east of Calcasieu River) from LA 82 to LA 14
- LA 14 from LA 27 to US 171
- LA 26 from Vermilion Parish Line to US 171
- LA 93 from LA 182 to the Lafayette Parish line in St. Landry Parish
- LA 89 from LA 92 to the Iberia Parish line
- LA 1252 from the Lafayette Parish line to LA 92
- US 90 from Parkerson Ave. in Crowley to the Lafayette Parish line
- LA 95 from LA 365 to LA 178
- LA 319 in St. Mary Parish
- LA 376 in Evangeline Parish
- LA 82 from the Cameron Parish line to LA 3147
- LA 344 from W. LA 86 to E. LA 86
- LA 96 from LA 182 to LA 31
Given the magnitude of the disaster and the amount of debris produced, the department will conduct the first pass of pick up before starting a second pass of pickups. Citizens are asked to be patient and where possible move debris to the roadway, not in travel lanes so the pickups will be effective.
Motorists can view where crews are, where they are going, and how many miles of roadway were cleared through an interactive map on 511la.org beginning the evening of Monday, Aug. 31. DOTD appreciates the public’s patience and reminds traveling motorists to drive with caution through all construction sites and to look out for work crews and their equipment.
Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region on which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Travelers can also access this information by visiting the 511 Traveler Information Web site at http://www.511la.org
