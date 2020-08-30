Hicks suffers water damage in basketball gym

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Hicks Lady Pirates basketball program has fought through adversity this year starting with COVID-19 stopping fans from being at the state championship game.

Despite that, they were able to win the Class C State Championship.

After Hurricane Laura, their gym floor is damaged by rainwater. Inside, water puddles sit on the floor as well as small pieces of trash.

This past season the team won 42 games, including 11 on their home floor.

After speaking with head coach Mike Charrier about what the next step will be for his team, he said he already started the clean-up process. He’s cleared out the locker room and the items in his office. The next step will be to fix the gym floor.

“When you see a place when parents and the community has invested in, it’s heart-wrenching,” Charrier said. “We’re grieving from the tragedy of the loss of one of our students. It helps to put things into perspective when you see what others are dealing with while we’re just are dealing with a materialistic loss.”

“It was heartbreaking the first time that I saw it,” Wilbanks said. “I’m just trying to keep a positive attitude since so many other people are dealing with much worse. I’m just trying to keep a positive attitude about it. Right now, we don’t know what the future really looks like, but there are things that we still need to get done and things that we need to achieve. Whatever we end up doing, we’re going to do it 110%.”

