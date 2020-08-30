Advertisement

Kennedy asks president to extend disaster declaration to additional parishes, including Vernon, Rapides

Tree damage near Martin Park in Alexandria, La.
Tree damage near Martin Park in Alexandria, La.(KALB)
By KALB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The following was released to us by the Office of Senator John Kennedy:

MADISONVILLE, La. – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) has asked President Donald Trump to add Vernon, Rapides and other parishes to the major disaster declaration issued for Louisiana on August 28, 2020.

“Yesterday, President Trump took the time to see for himself what our state is up against in the wake of Hurricane Laura. I personally asked the president to add Rapides, Vernon, Grant, LaSalle, Ouachita and Lincoln Parishes—among many others—to the disaster declaration so these communities can receive the resources they need to rebuild. I’m grateful for the quick response from the president and his administration, who declared a major disaster for the Lake Charles area on Friday. Since I spoke with the president on Saturday, the administration has already begun expanding the list of parishes eligible for assistance to help individual Louisianians and public facilities recover. The storm pummeled Louisiana from north to south. Central and North Louisiana have experienced anunimaginable disaster, and we can’t afford to forget any hurting communities. I’m hopeful that more help is on the way to our parishes.”

On Friday, Kennedy led the Louisiana delegation in asking the president for a disaster declaration. The declaration releases funds for individual assistance, in order to help people and communities recover from the damage that occurred during Hurricane Laura, from August 22 to August 27, 2020.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is already assessing the damage Hurricane Laura did to other parishes in order to make those communities eligible for more aid.

FEMA added Vernon Parish to the major disaster declaration today, designating the parish for individual and public assistance.

