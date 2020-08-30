Advertisement

Kentucky AG has received ballistics report in Breonna Taylor case

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron makes his victory speech to the audience gathered at the Republican party celebration event in Louisville, Ky.
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron makes his victory speech to the audience gathered at the Republican party celebration event in Louisville, Ky.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general has received a long-awaited ballistics report in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron tweeted Sunday that there is additional analysis needed now that the report is in his hands.

He says there will be no announcement on the investigation this week.

Cameron has indicated the ballistics report has slowed the investigation of Taylor’s death by police on March 13.

Taylor was shot in her home by police serving a narcotics warrant. Cameron has faced intense pressure from activists who want the officers charged in Taylor’s killing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Patriot Prayer founder: Dead man in Portland was a supporter

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The founder of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose supporters have frequently clashed with left-wing protesters in Portland, Oregon, said Sunday that the man fatally shot in Oregon’s largest city was a supporter of the group and a “good friend.”

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Hurricane Laura recovery efforts and resources

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

National

Police: Ga. toddler found safe, reunited with family after being kidnapped outside home

Updated: 46 minutes ago
A Georgia family is relieved to have a 1-year-old child returned to them after police say he was kidnapped at gunpoint Saturday.

Latest News

News

Cenla businesses reopening after Laura

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Klein
This is an actively updating list of restaurants, grocery stores and other businesses open to help with relief efforts in Central Louisiana.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 1 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

Cleco crews still working to restore power following Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
Cleco crews continue to make progress, restoring power to more than 50 percent of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura after it made landfall in southwest Louisiana Thursday.

National

Police: 2 Chicago officers, suspect shot during traffic stop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two police officers have been shot during a traffic stop in Chicago, prompting a third officer to return fire and injure the suspect.

National

Home smashed: For one family, Hurricane Laura the 3rd strike

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Across Cameron Parish, residents dug through what was left of their belongings, covered now-stripped roofs with tarps, and took stock of the damage.

National

2 St. Louis officers shot, 1 critically; suspect in custody

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since June 1, a total of eight officers have been shot in the line of duty in the city, authorities say.