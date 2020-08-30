Advertisement

Parishes impacted by Hurricane Laura can now register for FEMA aid

President Donald Trump listens to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, center, as he tours damage from Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Charles, La.
President Donald Trump listens to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, center, as he tours damage from Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Charles, La.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards announced that residents in six parishes impacted by Hurricane Laura can now register for FEMA aid.

Vernon Parish has now been approved for FEMA Individual Assistance (IA) and Debris Removal following Hurricane Laura, bringing the number of parishes where people can register for federal assistance to six, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Sunday, Aug. 30.

“This approval is great news for the people of Vernon Parish, which was heavily impacted by Hurricane Laura’s destructive winds. I encourage everyone who had damage from Hurricane Laura in Vernon, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis parishes to register for FEMA aid now,” Gov. Edwards said. “For people in other parishes impacted by Hurricane Laura, please know that I requested aid for an additional 17 parishes and do believe additional parishes will be approved by FEMA as damage assessments continue, and you may soon be eligible for aid.”

Gov. Edwards’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration was approved by President Donald Trump on Friday, Aug. 28. The Governor requested Individual Assistance in the declaration for those affected in 23 total parishes.

So far, FEMA has approved IA for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vernon parishes.

“I want to again thank President Trump for his quick approval of my request for a major disaster declaration, which brings assistance to some of the parishes most impacted by Hurricane Laura, and I want to encourage anyone from these five parishes to apply for assistance today,” Gov. Edwards said. “For the people in other parishes that were impacted, but not yet approved for aid, please know that we will continue damage assessments and do expect additional parishes to be authorized. We will fight for all Louisianans who were in Laura’s path to get the assistance they need to recover and rebuild.”

Federal FEMA assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property loss and other programs to help people and businesses recover from Hurricane Laura.

Residents who sustained losses in Hurricane Laura in the six designated parishes can begin applying for assistance today by registering online here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.

The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

Additional parishes may be added to this declaration, as damage assessments are ongoing.

