REPORT: LSU Ja’Marr Chase to opt out of 2020 season

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. No. 1 LSU won 58-37. | Source: AP Photo / Thomas Graning
LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. No. 1 LSU won 58-37. | Source: AP Photo / Thomas Graning(KALB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Junior wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 college football season and begin preparations for the 2021 NFL Draft.

According to reports from 247Sports’ Shea Dixon and CBS college football writer Dennis Dodd.

Chase will be the third Tiger to opt-out of the upcoming college football season joining senior defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. and senior defensive end Neil Ferrell.

The Biletnikoff Award winner is coming off a National Championship season and led the NCAA with 20 touchdown receptions and his 127.1 yards per game ranked second nationally.

In 14 games, Chase finished the season with 84 catches in 14 games for 1,780 yards, an SEC single-season record. He became the first wide receiver and 11th in school history to become a unanimous All-American.

