Saints running back Dwayne Washington placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints running back Dwayne Washington has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Being placed on the list doesn’t necessarily mean Washington has tested positive for the virus. A player can be placed on the list his team fears they have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive and may require quarantine. If asymptomatic, Washington can return to play ten days after his initial positive test or have two negative tests within a 24-hour period.

Washington is the fourth Saints player to be placed on the list. Long snapper Zach Wood, linebacker Kaden Elliss and wide receiver Deonte Harris were believed to be false positives.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.