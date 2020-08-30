Advertisement

Saints running back Dwayne Washington placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Dwayne Washington has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Dwayne Washington has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.(Photo/David Grunfeld, Pool; Source: David Grunfeld)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints running back Dwayne Washington has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Being placed on the list doesn’t necessarily mean Washington has tested positive for the virus. A player can be placed on the list his team fears they have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive and may require quarantine. If asymptomatic, Washington can return to play ten days after his initial positive test or have two negative tests within a 24-hour period.

Washington is the fourth Saints player to be placed on the list. Long snapper Zach Wood, linebacker Kaden Elliss and wide receiver Deonte Harris were believed to be false positives.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Hornets plan for action in the Plainview community

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The Plainview community took a hard hit from Hurricane Laura. However, the two-time State Champions plan to reciprocate the support they’ve received over the years.

Hornets plan for action in the Plainview community

Updated: 1 hour ago

Sports

Hicks suffers water damage in basketball gym

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
After Hurricane Laura, the Hicks High School basketball gym floor is damaged by rainwater. Inside, water puddles sit on the floor as well as small pieces of trash.

Sports

Hicks suffers water damage in basketball gym

Updated: 1 hour ago
After Hurricane Laura, the Hicks High School basketball gym floor is damaged by rainwater. Inside, water puddles sit on the floor as well as small pieces of trash.

Latest News

College

REPORT: LSU Ja’Marr Chase to opt out of 2020 season

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Spencer Chrisman
Junior wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 college football season and begin preparations for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sports

Saints/Pelicans owner Gayle Benson tests positive for Covid-19

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans team owner Gayle Benson has tested positive for Covid-19, the team confirmed Friday.

Sports

Brown: “God has a plan for us”

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The Grace Christian Warriors baseball team can’t seem to catch a break. COVID-19 took away their 2020 season, and now, Hurricane Laura has damaged their baseball field.

Sports

LSU football team protests through campus

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
LSU football team protests through campus

Sports

Brown: “God has a plan for us”

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT

College

REPORT: Will Wade arranged for or offered payments to potential recruits

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT
ESPN’s Mark Schlabach reported documents obtained by the network show the NCAA saying LSU men’s basketball head coach Will Wade either arranged for or offered “impermissible payments” to potential recruits or others around them.