15 deaths in La. attributed to Hurricane Laura

(AP Images)
By Samantha Morgan
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISIANA (WAFB) - At least 15 deaths in Louisiana have been attributed to Hurricane Laura, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Officials say the deaths occurred in Acadia, Allen, Calcasieu, Jackson, Rapides, and Vernon parishes.

As of Monday, Aug 31. LDH has verified the following deaths:

  • 14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree
  • 51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree
  • 68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree
  • 64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree
  • Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning
  • 24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
  • 57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from roof
  • One resident, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning
  • 49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup

At the time of landfall, Hurricane Laura was one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Louisiana in modern history.

