APD seeking missing person

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Nicholas M. Fontanille, 26, who is described as being 5′5″ in height and weighing 130 lbs.

Fontanille’s last known location was in Alexandria.

If anyone has information as to his whereabouts, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 APD. All rights reserved.