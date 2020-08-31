Advertisement

APD seeking missing person

Nicholas M. Fontanille
Nicholas M. Fontanille(APD)
By KALB staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Nicholas M. Fontanille, 26, who is described as being 5′5″ in height and weighing 130 lbs.

Fontanille’s last known location was in Alexandria.

If anyone has information as to his whereabouts, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

