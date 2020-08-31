Advertisement

Classes canceled at LSUA until Sept. 8

(LSUA)
By KALB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State University of Alexandria has announced that classes have been canceled for the week of August 31 through September 4 following the impact left by Hurricane Laura.

This includes full session, first session, and 100% online classes. Classes are set to resume on Tuesday, September 8.

The following letter was released by LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil:

