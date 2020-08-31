Classes canceled at LSUA until Sept. 8

Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State University of Alexandria has announced that classes have been canceled for the week of August 31 through September 4 following the impact left by Hurricane Laura.
This includes full session, first session, and 100% online classes. Classes are set to resume on Tuesday, September 8.
The following letter was released by LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil:
Sunday marked the fourth day of recovery efforts as City of Alexandria crews, aided by crews from Florida, Missouri and other locations, continued working to restore utility services and clean up damage caused by Hurricane Laura Thursday morning.