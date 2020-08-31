Classes canceled at LSUA until Sept. 8

Dear Generals:

I wanted you all to know that our thoughts and prayers go out to all students and their families who have been directly, and indirectly, impacted by Hurricane Laura. The destruction across our state is heartbreaking, but it is difficult times like these that we must come together and move forward even stronger.

After much consideration, classes will be canceled this week, August 31- September 4, and will resume Tuesday, September 8. This includes full session, first session, and 100% online classes. We understand that many of our students, faculty, and staff are still without power, Internet and cell phone service—with some also recovering from structural damage to their homes due to the hurricane. Therefore, we would like to allow those impacted to have the time to focus on recovery this week. We also hope that this time will allow everyone the opportunity to regroup and come prepared to focus on academics next week (Please note this is subject to change depending on thestatus of restoration of critical services both on campus and across our region).

Please continue to check your LSUA email for important changes that may necessitate timely updates. Information will be distributed tomorrow outlining department and office openings as well as their contact information during this week.

Please know that we are all here to help and support you every step of the way, and we look forward to seeing and/or working with you between now and September 8. We are all committed to the successful completion of the fall semester, so let’s all stay connected and do what it takes to achieve success!

Go Generals!

Paul Coreil, Ph.D.

LSUA Chancellor