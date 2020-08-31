Advertisement

DOTD website to show progress as crews remove debris from state roads

(AP Images)
By KALB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As crews work to clear debris from state roads, citizens can keep up with the progress being made via the state’s Department of Transportation and Development website.

According to DOTD, the crews will need to conduct more than one pass.

“Citizens are asked to be patient and not obstruct the right of way with any additional debris they may be seeking to remove from their property so that pickups will be effective,” states a press release.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 31, DOTD will update its website to let citizens know when those state routes have been cleared. The page will be scheduled to be updated between 8-10 p.m. nightly.

To access the data, go to 511la.org and click on the debris removal icon. This will allow you to check an area based on location, or by zooming in on the map.

“Searching for specific addresses are also available by clicking on the magnifying glass on the top right of the page, which will direct you to the specific location on the map. The map legend on the right side of the page is color-coded to provide information on the status of the number of passes crews have completed in the area. The more you zoom into a certain area, the more detail you will be able to see on the map such as if one side of the roadway has picked up while the other side remains to be addressed. The information on the left side of the page provides data on how many total state miles are anticipated to be picked up, how many miles have been completed, how many miles are left to be picked up and how many miles are anticipated to be picked up the following day.”

