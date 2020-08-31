Hornets plan for action in the Plainview community

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Plainview community took a hard hit from Hurricane Laura. However, the two-time State Champions plan to reciprocate the support they’ve received over the years.

Head Coach, Phillip George shares their plan of action with sports reporter, Nicole Hutchison, in an interview.

HUTCH: How is the Plainview community holding up in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura?

GEORGE: “The community is great and continuing to be strong. When it comes to sports, the community is so supportive. So, in times like this, we have all come together to clear roads and help power companies do their job and help people get in and out easier. Our school didn’t get an extreme amount of damage. As far as we know, trees only fell in the parking lots and on fences, so we are blessed.”

HUTCH: What is the status of your players and their families? Did any of them take any extreme damages?

GEORGE: “The State Championships and other runs for the titles would not have been possible without our community, so Monday, the faculty and staff are going to get together and assess the school damage but starting Tuesday, myself and the softball coach are going to take the girls and go house to house throughout the community. We are currently gathering a list of houses right now-especially the elderly and people who may not have the manpower to get it done. So, we’ll be going around cutting limbs and trees, and dragging them on and doing everything we can to help a great community that’s supported us so much.

