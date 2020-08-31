Advertisement

Multi-parish burn ban issued following Laura

Fire
Fire(AP Images)
By KALB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A burn ban has been issued for several parishes following the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. The parishes include:

  • Allen
  • Beauregard
  • Calcasieu
  • Caldwell
  • Cameron
  • Catahoula
  • Concordia
  • Grant
  • Jackson
  • Jeff Davis
  • LaSalle
  • Lincoln
  • Natchitoches
  • Ouachita
  • Rapides
  • Red River
  • Sabine
  • Union
  • Vernon
  • Winn

Private burning will only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government. This order is effective as of 8 a.m., August 31 and will remain in effect until rescinded.

“The extensive damage caused by Hurricane Laura includes several water systems. That means many communities are without adequate water service for potential fire suppression needs. This order will hopefully assist local first responders by reducing unnecessary fire calls that they will be challenged to answer due to a lack of infrastructure, resources and personnel already tasked with Laura recovery efforts.”

State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning

The ban does not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, or by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law

A violation could result in criminal and/or civil penalties.

